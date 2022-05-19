Letter: Post-Dispatch should keep its arts-reviewing tradition

As artistic director for a local theatre company, I’ve certainly suffered my share of jabs at the hands of critics, and in more than one language. Nevertheless, reviews are a vital part of the arts. So I learned with dismay that the Post-Dispatch unfortunately will be discontinuing arts reviews.

The reason given is that these reviews reach a very small portion of the digital audience. I’m sure that’s right. Clearly, more people watch Cardinals games than attend an opening at the St. Louis Art Museum, or a play at our Upstream Theater.

It’s true that newspapers face challenges that founding publisher Joseph Pulitzer could never have imagined. As the Editorial Board has reminded us: “His medium never had to compete against video games, YouTube kittens, porn and blogging pseudo-journalism for the attention of the news-consuming public. Our democracy suffers because of it.”

Without the critics’ knowledgeable voices, our local culture also suffers.

And so do local artists — especially those less established, hoping to boost their careers with reviews from bona fide critics who believe, like longtime Washington Post music critic Anne Midgette put it, that “the role of a critic is to cover a field. This doesn’t mean simply pandering to popular taste.”

So is the solution to follow the clicks or to lead them? Instead of discontinuing reviews, wouldn’t it be better to elevate them to “recommended” on STLToday.com?

Philip Boehm • University City