 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Post-Dispatch should stop the Trump hate and move on
0 comments

Letter: Post-Dispatch should stop the Trump hate and move on

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trump expected to issue flurry of pardons on last full day

President Donald Trump speaks near a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Alamo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)

 Delcia Lopez

Regarding the Jan. 17 "Doonesbury" comic strip: It made President Donald Trump appear heartless and uncaring about a family who had been devastated by the coronavirus. Where is such hate coming from? Now that Trump is leaving office, can the Post-Dispatch please just give us a break from all the hate that has been heaped on Trump, Sen. Josh Hawley and the Republicans? 

After President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural, let's just move on. Try to print some good news. I'm tired of reading the same thing for so many days.

Ann Ludlow • Sunset Hills 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports