Letter: Post-Dispatch should stop the Trump hate and move on

Regarding the Jan. 17 "Doonesbury" comic strip: It made President Donald Trump appear heartless and uncaring about a family who had been devastated by the coronavirus. Where is such hate coming from? Now that Trump is leaving office, can the Post-Dispatch please just give us a break from all the hate that has been heaped on Trump, Sen. Josh Hawley and the Republicans?
After President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural, let's just move on. Try to print some good news. I'm tired of reading the same thing for so many days.
Ann Ludlow • Sunset Hills