Letter: Post-Dispatch shows bias in impeachment headline

I think it is a disgrace the amount of bias the St. Louis Post-Dispatch allows in its news reporting.
The newspaper’s opinion crept into a recent impeachment headline that said “Democrats present scathing case for conviction.” The adjective “scathing” was not necessary, fair reporting or from some perspectives, even accurate.
Notwithstanding your declarations of serving the public, the unrestrained liberal bias evident in all of the Post-Dispatch’s news reporting and opinion pieces is harmful to the public’s gathering of factual information.
David Friedman • Creve Coeur