Letter: Post-Dispatch shows bias in impeachment headline
0 comments

Letter: Post-Dispatch shows bias in impeachment headline

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
Post-Dispatch exits 900 Tucker

A bust of Joseph Pulitzer is tagged to move in the lobby of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch building at 900 N. Tucker Boulevard on Friday, Sept 6, 2019. Though Pulitzer's words will remain on the limestone walls of the lobby, his bust will move two blocks away to the new building. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

I think it is a disgrace the amount of bias the St. Louis Post-Dispatch allows in its news reporting.

The newspaper’s opinion crept into a recent impeachment headline that said “Democrats present scathing case for conviction.” The adjective “scathing” was not necessary, fair reporting or from some perspectives, even accurate.

Notwithstanding your declarations of serving the public, the unrestrained liberal bias evident in all of the Post-Dispatch’s news reporting and opinion pieces is harmful to the public’s gathering of factual information.

David Friedman • Creve Coeur

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports