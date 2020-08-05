You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Post-Dispatch, Wesley Bell seem disappointed in truth
Letter: Post-Dispatch, Wesley Bell seem disappointed in truth

Change laws that shield police, Missouri prosecutor says

St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell announces Thursday, July 30, 2020, that no charges will be filed against former Ferguson, Mo., police officer Darren Wilson for shooting and killing Michael Brown Jr. on August 9, 2014 in Clayton, Mo. Bell said his administration reopened the case and spent five months reinvestigating. (Chris Kohley/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Regarding the editorial “New investigation, same disappointing result for Michael Brown’s family” (Aug. 1): Since when is a legal decision considered "disappointing" when it is honestly arrived at? As the editorial stated, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell did the right thing looking at this case again and making a final decision based on the facts. Further, the editorial states: “Bell’s disappointment was obvious that he couldn’t turn up anything substantial enough to convince a jury that Officer Wilson had committed a crime.” It added: “But Bell’s announcement of the results also made clear that he badly wanted a different outcome from the politically charged one delivered by his predecessor, former Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCullough.”

It sure didn’t look from my reading like the Post-Dispatch Editorial Board and Bell wanted the truth, but instead wanted what they wanted the truth to be.

With all my heart, I wish Officer Darren Wilson could be living a normal life right now and that Michael Brown could still be alive. Only those two really know what happened.

Tom Kickham • St. Louis



