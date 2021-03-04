Letter: Post-virus 'new normal' might be a different reality

Regarding " Fans in Busch Stadium; recovery means enjoying the 'little things': A year of COVID-19 " (March 2): When the pandemic is over, some will say that we are headed toward a “new normal.” I doubt that it will feel new or normal. New means that something hasn’t existed before, but heartache and mourning have always been with us.

Normal means usual, typical or expected. Ask anyone who has lost a loved one to the coronavirus, lost their job or lost their home if life feels even slightly normal. Instead of the “new normal,” I suggest that we use the term “different reality.” It definitely feels different, painfully so. It will be the reality within which we will all have to exist. We have no choice. No, I don’t believe the term “new normal” shows respect and empathy for those who have lost so much. Living in a different reality is where we will all be, but hopefully we will be strong enough to move through and beyond it.