Letter: Postal reform essential for Missourians and businesses

Regarding “’Get used to me.’ Postmaster evokes Trump style in Biden era” (June 7): The United States Postal Service is a vital part of the American economy, providing affordable and reliable package delivery to local businesses and consumers. Especially since the pandemic’s start, the U.S. Postal Service has been a crucial component of our daily lives, delivering life-saving medications, home supplies, e-commerce products and more straight to our doorsteps. However, we cannot take these services for granted; in many rural communities, the U.S. Postal Service is the only option for package delivery — without having to pay higher surcharges with private carriers.