Letter: Postal reform essential for Missourians and businesses
Letter: Postal reform essential for Missourians and businesses

Postal Service: More red ink, missed payments as mail slumps

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2014 file photo, U.S. Postal Service letter carrier Jamesa Euler delivers mail in the rain in Atlanta. Buffeted by threats from Amazon drones and Uber to delivery by golf cart, the beleaguered U.S. Postal Service is counting on a different strategy to stay ahead in the increasingly competitive package business: more freedom to raise your letter prices. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

 The Associated Press

Regarding “’Get used to me.’ Postmaster evokes Trump style in Biden era” (June 7): The United States Postal Service is a vital part of the American economy, providing affordable and reliable package delivery to local businesses and consumers. Especially since the pandemic’s start, the U.S. Postal Service has been a crucial component of our daily lives, delivering life-saving medications, home supplies, e-commerce products and more straight to our doorsteps. However, we cannot take these services for granted; in many rural communities, the U.S. Postal Service is the only option for package delivery — without having to pay higher surcharges with private carriers.

Missouri Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt deserve plaudits for backing postal reform that would enshrine an integrated delivery network with six-day mail and package delivery into law. Their support is critical to Missouri residents and small businesses.

John McHugh • District of Columbia

Chairman, the Package Coalition

