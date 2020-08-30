 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Postal Service deserves praise, not politicians’ scorn
0 comments

Letter: Postal Service deserves praise, not politicians’ scorn

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
NY wants court to declare mail disruptions unconstitutional

Retired postal worker Glenda Morris protests postal cutbacks, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in New York. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers Monday that he has warned allies of President Donald Trump that the president's repeated attacks on the legitimacy of mail-in ballots are "not helpful," but denied that recent changes at the Postal Service are linked to the November elections. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

 Mark Lennihan

The U.S. Postal Service is the only national government agency specifically mentioned in the U.S. Constitution. In Article I, Section 8, it says “The Congress shall have the power ... To establish Post Offices and post Roads.” The framers must have thought it was an important service to citizens. It remains important to all citizens even as politicians have, through the years, gutted it and handed over the most profitable parts of it to the private sector.

Taxpayers should do their research and find out how badly the Postal Service has been treated. Politicians brought harm to the service, then they’ve decried the weakness they inflicted on it. Without the Postal Service, many areas of the country would see little delivery service at all due to being unprofitable.

The Postal Service deserves all Americans’ support, and I for one thank all Postal Service workers for their efforts, despite the way politicians spit upon them as they perform their labors. May they persevere through the turmoil as a shining example of hardworking Americans everywhere.

Craig Ackerman • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports