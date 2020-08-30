Letter: Postal Service deserves praise, not politicians’ scorn

The U.S. Postal Service is the only national government agency specifically mentioned in the U.S. Constitution. In Article I, Section 8, it says “The Congress shall have the power ... To establish Post Offices and post Roads.” The framers must have thought it was an important service to citizens. It remains important to all citizens even as politicians have, through the years, gutted it and handed over the most profitable parts of it to the private sector.
Taxpayers should do their research and find out how badly the Postal Service has been treated. Politicians brought harm to the service, then they’ve decried the weakness they inflicted on it. Without the Postal Service, many areas of the country would see little delivery service at all due to being unprofitable.
The Postal Service deserves all Americans’ support, and I for one thank all Postal Service workers for their efforts, despite the way politicians spit upon them as they perform their labors. May they persevere through the turmoil as a shining example of hardworking Americans everywhere.
Craig Ackerman • St. Louis County
