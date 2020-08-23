Letter: Postal Service does, in fact, desperately need reforming

Regarding David Nicklaus’ column “The Postal Service needs a bailout. After that, it needs reform” (Aug. 21): I live in a subdivision with three streets, yet we have two U.S. Postal Service mail trucks deliver to our residents. One postal truck delivers to one street, and the other delivers to the other two streets.
Any other business would organize the routes in such a way as to be most efficient to save and make money, not by having drivers bidding on which streets they deliver to.
I know it goes deeper than this, but come on.
Jeff Narzinski • Arnold
