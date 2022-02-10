 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Postal Service motto didn’t hold during snow storm

Coping with snow in Belleville

Ariah LeFlore (left) and Dave Baldwin, both US Post Office rural mail carriers, clear their windshields before heading out on their routes from the facility in downtown Belleville, IL on Thursday February 3, 2022. Baldwin, 80, has been a mail carrier for 21 years, and is retiring in seven months, so this will be the last winter he will work through as a carrier. Photo by Tim Vizer

 TIM VIZER

Evidently, the phrase “neither rain, nor sleet, nor snow, nor gloom of night” means anything to the U.S. Postal Service anymore. As of Feb. 5, I had not received any mail for four days. United Parcel Service was able to deliver to my neighbors, but not the Post Office. Do you think my creditors will be concerned that I didn’t get my bills in a timely manner?

During the pandemic, mail service has gotten increasingly worse, but this tops all. In my opinion, the Florissant postmaster needs to be fired and a competent person needs to be appointed. Since Postal Service workers work for us, better service needs to be required.

Richard Dorsey • Florissant

