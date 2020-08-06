Letter: Postal Service should prioritize ballots over junk mail

Regarding “Postal delays, greater demand for ballots leading to spike in complaints, groups say” (Aug. 1): The U.S. Postal Service needs to get its priorities in order.
This is how I believe deliveries should be prioritized: 1) mail-in ballots, 2) priority mail, 3) personal mail, 4) letters begging for money, and 5) political advertisements. In that order. If carriers don’t have time to deliver the first three, they should not deliver the last two.
Nancy Cook • St. Charles
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.