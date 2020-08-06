You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Postal Service should prioritize ballots over junk mail
0 comments

Letter: Postal Service should prioritize ballots over junk mail

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service post office location in Washington, DC.

Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service post office location in Washington, DC. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

 SAUL LOEB/AFP

Regarding “Postal delays, greater demand for ballots leading to spike in complaints, groups say” (Aug. 1): The U.S. Postal Service needs to get its priorities in order.

This is how I believe deliveries should be prioritized: 1) mail-in ballots, 2) priority mail, 3) personal mail, 4) letters begging for money, and 5) political advertisements. In that order. If carriers don’t have time to deliver the first three, they should not deliver the last two.

Nancy Cook • St. Charles

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports