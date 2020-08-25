Letter: Postal Service went the extra mile to deliver the letter

I feel compelled to comment on the excellent service I received from the U.S. Postal Service. Recently, my doctor sent me a personally written correspondence and it took nine days to reach me. It had been damaged in the process of delivery. Nevertheless, the Postal Service was able to recover my name and address, and major pieces of the original correspondence. The remnants were placed in a Postal Service envelope, with a letter of apology, and delivered to me. I’d say that’s pretty darn good service. I appreciate everything our postal workers do, and I support them.
Peggy Browne • Town and Country
