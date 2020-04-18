Letter: Postal Service worthy of investment, rescue

The U.S. Postal Service is one of the federal government’s most ubiquitous services, and one that helps many Americans communicate, work, live and accomplish everything from passport renewals to shipping packages for small American businesses and much more.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has hit everyone hard, and the postal service is no exception. After years of chipping away at funding for the agency, based on a misguided assumption that it needed to turn a profit (Why does it need to turn a profit? Who care if it operates at a loss? That’s why we pay taxes.), the Postal Service is now in a position where it desperately needs an influx of cash. Mail volumes could be down as much as 50% by June.
Postmaster General Megan Brennan has explained much of this to the House Oversight Committee, as anyone can read on the oversight.house.gov website.
I urge Sen. Roy Blunt, Rep. Ann Wagner and Sen. Josh Hawley to not take this lightly. The Postal Service is a vital service worthy of investment and rescue, just as much as those other companies who got their bailout money.
Postal Service funding was specifically left out of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, and we could face dire consequences because of it.
As a constituent, I urge my elected officials to be an advocate for this vital service to all Americans.
Kyle Johnson • Affton
