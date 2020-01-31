Letter: Postcard cartoon gives bad impression during All-Star weekend

Regarding “Postcard from Mound City” (Jan. 25): Dan Martin did an outstanding job of depicting the St. Louis community in the worst possible light and just at the time our city was hosting the NHL All-Star game with thousands of visitors in town and a national sports audience tuning in. In his cartoon, he portrays our city as a murder capital with a bunch of AR-15 gun-yielding hicks who aren’t sure how to pronounce the state they live in.
Martin appears to diminish the Blues’ Stanley Cup victory because the Cardinals have won more championships. In my judgment, Martin is the real "puckhead." Joseph Pulitzer must be rolling over in his grave with this type of opinion being depicted on the same page that bears his Platform statement.
Jim Wienstroer • Webster Groves