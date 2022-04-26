Letter: Postpartum care is critical to fighting maternal mortality

Regarding the letter " ‘Right to life’ ignores factors adding to mortality rates" (April 19): Missouri currently ranks 42nd out of 48 states that have reported data on maternal mortality rates, with 33 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2018, 82% of which were deemed preventable. The maternal mortality rate for Black women in Missouri is more than four times greater than the rate for white women, and four times higher for women covered by Medicaid compared to those with private health insurance. Mental health conditions are the leading underlying cause of deaths, a majority of which occur between 43 days and one year after pregnancy.

Those enrolled in either MO HealthNet for Pregnant Women (covers individuals who make up to 196% of the federal poverty line) or Show-Me Healthy Babies Program (covers individuals who make up to 300% of the federal poverty line) are currently eligible for postpartum coverage up to 60 days following birth.

A Missouri bill is garnering bipartisan support to expand coverage for these postpartum women, up to one year following birth. Sens. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, and Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, introduced it and it has since garnered support from health care groups as well as child and maternal health advocates across the board.

Many states have passed similar legislation to extend postpartum coverage to attempt to reduce the nationwide high maternal mortality rates and stark racial disparities that exist.

Caitlin Smith • St. Louis