Letter: Potholes work like speed humps but are cheaper

-
Letter: Trump's second term in exile means he can't run again
-
Letter: Delayed identification of student amounts to a coverup
-
Letter: Schmitt is helping Missouri in a race to the bottom
-
Letter: Downtown has succumbed to rampant lawlessness
-
Letter: Trump backers should quit crying about stolen election
Regarding “Over mayor’s objection, St. Louis aldermen pass bill taking authority over speed humps” (Sept. 25): Forget the humps. The St. Louis street department should continue to ignore potholes. They slow traffic just as well. Plus there’s the economic bonus of having to do nothing. There, problem solved.
Melissa E. Miller • St. Louis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!