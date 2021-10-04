 Skip to main content
Letter: Potholes work like speed humps but are cheaper
Letter: Potholes work like speed humps but are cheaper

'Tis the season for potholes to pop up

(Photo by J.B. Forbes of the Post-Dispatch)

 J.B. Forbes •

Regarding “Over mayor’s objection, St. Louis aldermen pass bill taking authority over speed humps” (Sept. 25): Forget the humps. The St. Louis street department should continue to ignore potholes. They slow traffic just as well. Plus there’s the economic bonus of having to do nothing. There, problem solved.

Melissa E. Miller • St. Louis

