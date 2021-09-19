Letter: Poverty puts students on wrong educational path

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Teach for America changes its focus amid difficult times for public schools” (Sept. 14): It’s no wonder so many teachers are leaving this much-needed profession because they have to deal with more problems than ever before. Too many of our students have had rough childhoods, and schools don’t have the staff skilled enough to deal with that.

A very real issue is what is not happening before our children start school. Too many enter school a year or two behind because of inadequate reading, talking, playing and singing in their homes from birth. Many don’t know their colors, letters or shapes, or how to write their names. And there is just no way to catch up. This is where the school-to-prison pipeline begins.

Two big reasons for this are that their parents work two and three jobs just to survive, and many are not aware of the importance of reading, talking and playing because they did not experience them when they were growing up. Poverty plays an enormous part.