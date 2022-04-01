Letter: Powell Hall expansion doesn’t justify Culver House destruction

Regarding “$100 million SLSO renovation at Powell Hall will add new lobby, learning center — and legroom” (March 17): I’m bewildered the architect on this project has chosen to raze, rather than incorporate, the 1886 Lucius Culver House.

Clearly eligible as a single-site for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, the house was not included within the boundaries of the Midtown National Register Historic District, written by neophyte staff at the Landmarks Association in 1978. This thematic nomination, of which I was one of the authors, drew boundaries to incorporate the major institutions, centered mostly on Grand Avenue and Lindell Boulevard. Perhaps plans to move the house might happen (“House faces wrecking ball for Powell expansion. St. Louis developer offers lot to save it.” March 29).

Since 1978, scores of buildings within this historic district have benefited from state and federal historic tax credits. Meanwhile, the former Culver House was adapted by Robert Powell as Portfolio Gallery, featuring works by artists of color. But the art on the walls was greatly enhanced by a singularly intact interior complete with ornate flooring, now-rare tile, elaborate woodwork and original finishes. The Queen Anne exterior also presents an elaborate catalog of historic building materials. Salvage is not the answer. The Symphony must take another look at its expansion plans. One cultural institution, no matter how large, should not knowingly destroy another one.

Carolyn Hewes Toft • St. Louis