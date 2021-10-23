 Skip to main content
Letter: Powell’s memory shouldn’t include his Iraq debacle
Letter: Powell’s memory shouldn’t include his Iraq debacle

Regarding “Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq” (Oct. 18): May Colin Powell rest in peace. But it will be no thanks to the Post-Dispatch. Was it really necessary to mention Iraq in the headline?

Let’s remember all that Powell accomplished and sacrificed for his country. I believe calling attention to his advocacy at the United Nations for invading Iraq (when so many others also believed the same faulty intelligence) is, to me, another example of bias against a great American who happened to declare himself a Republican for most of his life.

Mary Schnoring • Creve Coeur

