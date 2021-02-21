Letter: Power companies use weather to justify higher rates

Regarding “Deep cold puts pinch on natural gas, drives Missouri prices sky-high” (Feb. 16): I find it interesting that the suppliers of natural gas have to raise prices when supplies decrease and demand increases. Classical economics would say that this is exactly what should happen, as a price increase normally would reduce demand. But why do prices go up in the immediate short term? Obviously, people are not going to stop using natural gas, and most will not even realize their costs have risen until it is too late to adjust behavior.

In my opinion, the wholesale cost should not have gone up. The wells are still producing the same gas. If the gas supply has been crimped due to the weather, it is a very temporary event. Power companies are merely passing on the price increase to their customers. In reality, what producers are doing is taking advantage of the situation. In the week of very cold weather, there would be no effect on usage by raising rates. I think the companies will just make excessive profits.