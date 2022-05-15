Letter: Power-hungry GOP trampling on women, voting rights

Regarding Fareed Zakaria’s column “The abortion battle may be the precursor to even larger American struggles.” (May 10): The U.S. is more culturally divided than other countries. I believe our Constitution is being trashed by the far right regarding voting rights and women’s rights.

A group of power-hungry Republicans has decided that the way to gain power is to use women and voting rights as their pathways to success. Why aren’t the American Civil Liberties Union and others not suing states that have passed laws making it harder to vote? Why are women being targeted when it takes male sperm to make women pregnant, forcing them to obey someone else’s particular set of religious beliefs?

We are a litigious society. Now is the time to litigate actions that are against our Constitution. I am sure that many feel as I do, and would also want to be a part of such a suit.

Geraldine Jacobs • St. Peters