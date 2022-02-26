Letter: Power-hungry lawmakers work to mute voice of voters

A 115-year tradition of the citizen’s initiative process, which maintains a balance of power between the people and their representatives, is now under attack. The Missouri House has passed a resolution (“Higher bar for Missouri ballot measures OK’d by state House,” Feb. 11) to change the required number of signatures from a simple majority to two-thirds, in all eight districts of Missouri. Why would this benefit the people? It wouldn’t. It would impose increased financial and manpower issues to secure 300,000 to 400,000 signatures just to get an initiative on the ballot. This action is a plain and simple power grab.