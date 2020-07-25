Letter: Power of presidency attracts some unhealthy personalities
0 comments

Letter: Power of presidency attracts some unhealthy personalities

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Mary Trump book already nearing 1 million sales

This combination photo shows the cover art for "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man", left, and a portrait of author Mary L. Trump, Ph.D. The book, written by the niece of President Donald J. Trump, was originally set for release on July 28, but will now arrive on July 14. (Simon & Schuster, left, and Peter Serling/Simon & Schuster via AP)

 HONS

I recently requested an e-book copy from the St. Louis Public Library of "Too Much and Never Enough" by Mary L. Trump. Even though I have not read the book, it seems to me that the subtitle, "How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," is inaccurate. It ignores the role of systemic factors in the danger represented by her uncle.

The Trump family did not create the office of the president, which concentrates so much power into the hands of a single person. It's the kind of position that would attract a narcissistic sociopath. Not to say that all presidents match that personality profile. But such a position would attract a person who does match that profile.

The United States is not unique in concentrating so much power into the hands of a few people. Is the world a safer or a more dangerous place because there are individuals such as Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Jair Bolsonaro and others who are at the top of the pyramids of power in their countries? What are their personality profiles?

This might be a good time for the citizens of planet Earth to unite behind a set of principles, such as those in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Earth Charter, that can protect us from dangerous personalities. Systemic factors that contribute to the danger require a systemic-level response.

John Kintree • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports