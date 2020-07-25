Letter: Power of presidency attracts some unhealthy personalities

I recently requested an e-book copy from the St. Louis Public Library of "Too Much and Never Enough" by Mary L. Trump. Even though I have not read the book, it seems to me that the subtitle, "How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," is inaccurate. It ignores the role of systemic factors in the danger represented by her uncle.
The Trump family did not create the office of the president, which concentrates so much power into the hands of a single person. It's the kind of position that would attract a narcissistic sociopath. Not to say that all presidents match that personality profile. But such a position would attract a person who does match that profile.
The United States is not unique in concentrating so much power into the hands of a few people. Is the world a safer or a more dangerous place because there are individuals such as Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Jair Bolsonaro and others who are at the top of the pyramids of power in their countries? What are their personality profiles?
This might be a good time for the citizens of planet Earth to unite behind a set of principles, such as those in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Earth Charter, that can protect us from dangerous personalities. Systemic factors that contribute to the danger require a systemic-level response.
John Kintree • St. Louis County
