Letter: Pray for Teresa Parson as well as vulnerable children

Regarding “Missouri’s first lady, after positive COVID-19 test, postpones fall festival at Governor’s Mansion” (Sept. 30): In a July radio interview, Gov. Mike Parson said, “These kids have got to get back to school. They’re at the lowest risk possible. And if they do get COVID-19, which they will — and they will when they go to school — they’re not going to the hospitals. They’re not going to have to sit in doctor’s offices. They’re going to go home, and they’re going to get over it.”
Now the coronavirus has entered Parson’s house. And when it did, he didn’t say, “We will get over it.” He asked for us to pray for first lady Teresa Parson, which I will do. No one deserves to be infected with this virus — no one.
I just hope that, for those kids who go back to school, contract the virus and bring it into their home, that Missourians are praying for them.
Tony Miano • Webster Groves
