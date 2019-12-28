Letter: Pray the Kirkwood shootings are never repeated

Regarding Jack Bernard’s guest column “The Statistics Don’t Lie When It Comes to Strong Firearms Laws.” (Dec. 11): We must all vocally push back against the National Rifle Association and its well-funded, effective lobbying against reasonable gun control. The failure of U.S. lawmakers to enact effective controls results in a public health crisis in which thousands of Americans are killed or injured each year by guns. Any other cause of such annual carnage unquestionably would be banned or at least closely regulated.
As a resident of Kirkwood, though, I have to correct the writer’s claim that there have been no mass shootings in Missouri. On Feb 8, 2008, Charles “Cookie” Thornton was killed after he fatally shot five and wounded two at Kirkwood City Hall during a city council meeting.
In all, six were dead and two were wounded: Thornton killed Kirkwood City Council members Connie Karr and Mike Lynch; public works director Ken Yost and police Sgt. William Biggs and officer Tom Ballman. Mayor Mike Swoboda was also shot; his injuries contributed to his death in September of 2008. Suburban Journals reporter Tod Smith was also shot, but recovered. Many survivors in that room suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Kirkwood will never forget this horrible event and those whose lives were taken by a deranged man with two guns. Special security measures were put in place as a result. Nearby communities have adopted many of these measures as well.
We pray no other communities have to endure such horror. Our prayers have not been answered.
Nancy Luetzow • Kirkwood