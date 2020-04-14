Letter: Prayer and outrage over preventable deaths

Every death, no matter the cause, is a tragedy. Whether it is a result of self-infliction, sickness or accident, someone suffers. That said, in 2019, according to the World Health Organization, 130,000 human beings died each day as a result of abortions, suicide, auto accidents and smoking. But where is the outrage?
I’m doing my part by social distancing, wearing a mask and staying away from others. The ironic thing about the deaths in 2019 is that they are all preventable, unlike the thousands of deaths resulting from contracting the coronavirus. Obviously, there is nothing that I can do about this latest tragedy, but I sure can pray and be outraged about the 130,000 we lose daily.
Jim Kohnen • St. Louis County
