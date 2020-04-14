Letter: Prayer and outrage over preventable deaths
0 comments

Letter: Prayer and outrage over preventable deaths

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

A medical staffer holds the hand of a patient, in the ICU of the Bassini Hospital, in Cinisello Balsamo, near Milan, Italy, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

 Claudio Furlan

Every death, no matter the cause, is a tragedy. Whether it is a result of self-infliction, sickness or accident, someone suffers. That said, in 2019, according to the World Health Organization, 130,000 human beings died each day as a result of abortions, suicide, auto accidents and smoking. But where is the outrage?

I’m doing my part by social distancing, wearing a mask and staying away from others. The ironic thing about the deaths in 2019 is that they are all preventable, unlike the thousands of deaths resulting from contracting the coronavirus. Obviously, there is nothing that I can do about this latest tragedy, but I sure can pray and be outraged about the 130,000 we lose daily.

Jim Kohnen • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports