Letter: Prayer is needed too to help fight coronavirus

All of the national politicians are doing everything possible to stop the coronavirus by obtaining ventilators and asking for personal distancing and masks. And medical personnel have been volunteering themselves to help the sick. All these things are really good and necessary.
Our religious leaders are telling us to pray, but we aren’t hearing anything from our national leaders and politicians.
In the past, prayer has helped give the two of us peace in traumatic times. The two of us believe in the need to include prayer along with all that is being done.
Frank and Kathy Gallagher • Bridgeton
