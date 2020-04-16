Letter: Prayer is needed too to help fight coronavirus
0 comments

Letter: Prayer is needed too to help fight coronavirus

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

A Catholic priest prays from a distance to bless food prepared for Easter in a substitute of traditional group prayers and sprinkling of holy water that are not possible this year because of social distancing against COVID-19 coronavirus spread, in Lomianki, Poland, Saturday, April 11, 2020.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

 Czarek Sokolowski

All of the national politicians are doing everything possible to stop the coronavirus by obtaining ventilators and asking for personal distancing and masks. And medical personnel have been volunteering themselves to help the sick. All these things are really good and necessary.

Our religious leaders are telling us to pray, but we aren’t hearing anything from our national leaders and politicians.

In the past, prayer has helped give the two of us peace in traumatic times. The two of us believe in the need to include prayer along with all that is being done.

Frank and Kathy Gallagher • Bridgeton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports