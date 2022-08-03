Letter: Praying on field helps players develop core values

Regarding ““Supreme Court backs coach in praying on field after games” (June 27): In my 54 years of coaching football at public, private and parochial schools at all levels, I have realized the need to pray with athletes of all faiths before and after sporting events. All members of my teams were present, as this was done prior to game comments. The intention of the prayer was for the well-being of all players involved in the game, and to thank God for their talents and physical ability to play this great game.