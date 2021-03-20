Letter: Pre-pandemic ‘normalcy’ is still a distant dream

As more people are vaccinated, we are under the erroneous assumption that herd immunity is in sight. Beaches are full with vacationers, and air travel has spiked recently. Herd immunity comes when so many people have immunity from infection that the virus will fizzle out like sparks that can’t find sufficient strength to sustain a flame. In order to achieve herd immunity, almost 80% of the entire population around the world has to be vaccinated, as transmission of this virus is almost instantaneous. Unlike the 1918 flu pandemic, ending this one quickly is a tall order.

Even if we achieve such a plateau, new variants that are more infectious, perhaps deadlier and better able to dodge the vaccine may be circulating in the air. A more realistic goal, according to one expert, Dr. Jeff Duchin, a public health officer in Seattle and King County, is preventing serious illness and death by vaccinating as many people as possible, as quickly as possible. Nevertheless, the virus will almost certainly continue to circulate, like influenza that we coexist with that kills almost 30,000 people annually.