Letter: Predictions of Biden-caused economic crash were bogus

Regarding “US economy grew 5.7% in 2021 in rebound from 2020 recession” (Jan. 8): I was reminded of the predictions of Donald Trump, Fox News, and assorted enablers who warned us of the economic collapse that would surely follow a Joe Biden victory in the 2020 election. They thought if Trump won again, the economy would soar, but if Biden was elected, it would crash. Trump said, “If they got in, they would crash it, you’ll have a crash, the likes of which you’ve never seen — your stocks, the 401(k)s. … Those stocks will crash like you’ve never seen before.”