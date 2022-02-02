 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Predictions of Biden-caused economic crash were bogus

Job openings rose in December amid worker shortages

Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros, during a job fair at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. U.S. employers stepped up their demand for workers in December despite the looming impact of the omicron wave of coronavirus infections. The Labor Department said Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, that the number of posted jobs rose 1.4% to 10.9 million on the last day of December, compared with the previous month. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

 Marta Lavandier

Regarding “US economy grew 5.7% in 2021 in rebound from 2020 recession” (Jan. 8): I was reminded of the predictions of Donald Trump, Fox News, and assorted enablers who warned us of the economic collapse that would surely follow a Joe Biden victory in the 2020 election. They thought if Trump won again, the economy would soar, but if Biden was elected, it would crash. Trump said, “If they got in, they would crash it, you’ll have a crash, the likes of which you’ve never seen — your stocks, the 401(k)s. … Those stocks will crash like you’ve never seen before.”

But rather than crashing, the U.S. Gross Domestic Product grew by 5.7% last year in spite of pandemic-related challenges. In the last quarter of 2020, it grew by 6.7%. Oops. Trump was wrong again.

Michael Pfeifer • Chesterfield

