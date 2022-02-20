Letter: Pregnancy circumstances and avoidance are complex

Regarding the letter “Promiscuous women shouldn’t use abortion as birth control” (Feb. 13): In my opinion, this letter is so wrong and bigoted in many ways: 1) The letter writer assumed her letter would be censored because of her views. 2) She assumed that minority women are promiscuous. 3) Women are free to choose what they do with their life, and some happen to get pregnant in many life situations. It ranges from having been raped to choosing to live a life without being married, to being married and still being in a situation where a pregnancy can mean the ruin of the mother’s life or even the life of the whole family. 4) Women aren’t always in a position where they can plan or avoid a pregnancy by being abstinent or using “other available methods.”