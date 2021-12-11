Letter: Pregnant woman shouldn't have say over baby's fate

Regarding the letter " Anti-choice means state control of a woman's body " (Dec. 7): In my opinion, this letter made false assertions. First, science tells us that a fertilized egg is really a misnomer because the instant an egg is fertilized, it is no longer an egg, but is a human embryo in the zygote stage. It has its full genetic base and is self-developing as long as it has a suitable environment and nutrition — the same elements we all need for survival.

If it is not a human being then, with equal value as the mother, at what arbitrary point would that be? We all began our actual, not potential, life at that point, as well. Secondly, that unborn human is not part of the mother’s body, but rather housed and nurtured within her body. The unborn human is unique from its mother in genetics and other biological characteristics; and the biology of this unique situation allows these two to coexist and not have the mother’s body reject the young life that it houses, nourishes and protects until birth. Unless, of course, an abortion kills it.