 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Pregnant woman shouldn't have say over baby's fate
0 comments

Letter: Pregnant woman shouldn't have say over baby's fate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Abortion Groups Whats Next

A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. As the Supreme Court court weighs the future of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, a resurgent anti-abortion movement is looking to press its advantage in state-by-state battles while abortion-rights supporters prepare to play defense. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

 Andrew Harnik

Regarding the letter "Anti-choice means state control of a woman's body" (Dec. 7): In my opinion, this letter made false assertions. First, science tells us that a fertilized egg is really a misnomer because the instant an egg is fertilized, it is no longer an egg, but is a human embryo in the zygote stage. It has its full genetic base and is self-developing as long as it has a suitable environment and nutrition — the same elements we all need for survival.

If it is not a human being then, with equal value as the mother, at what arbitrary point would that be? We all began our actual, not potential, life at that point, as well. Secondly, that unborn human is not part of the mother’s body, but rather housed and nurtured within her body. The unborn human is unique from its mother in genetics and other biological characteristics; and the biology of this unique situation allows these two to coexist and not have the mother’s body reject the young life that it houses, nourishes and protects until birth. Unless, of course, an abortion kills it.

Molly Corcoran Kertz • Oakland

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News