Regarding “Warren perpetuates myth of her pregnancy firing” (Oct. 27): I had the same experience of being fired when I was a newly pregnant St. Louis City high school teacher. I’d like to inform the letter writer about women’s rights in the late 1960s. The term “fired” that Sen. Elizabeth Warren used for becoming pregnant when she was a teacher isn’t a lie just because she was able to get a contract for the following year. I also was told I could not work after three months of pregnancy, and just to make sure I wasn’t lying, I had to visit a school doctor. I was also told I could work the following year if there was an opening.
My department chair pleaded with administrators to keep me at least until the semester ended, so they could hire another teacher. “No way,” she was told.
Married women were still teaching under their maiden names in St. Louis public high schools then. Married women were not allowed to teach in most public schools until after World War II. This was finally and openly allowed after the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Sen. Warren was making a point about how she and other women could not be employed in the same way that men were. Can you imagine men having to quit work when they got their partner pregnant and having to be checked by a school doctor? These are the honest-to-God facts, so the letter writer should reconsider being so upset about women wanting to vote for Sen. Warren.
Nancy Adams • Florissant