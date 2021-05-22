Letter: Pregnant workers, not beliefs of employers, need protection

I recently sent an e-mail to my U.S. Rep. Sam Graves to express my support for the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which would require employers to make reasonable accommodations so employees can keep working while pregnant. The response I received from Graves was that he could not support the bill because it contained no exceptions for religious organizations. He said, “Employers should have the right to make decisions based on their religious beliefs.”
So, it seems Graves sees no problem with an employer making it impossible for someone to continue working if something they do offends said employer’s personal religious beliefs. The message to all women of child-bearing age is that their job security matters not one bit to Graves if pregnancy offends the employer’s sacred religious beliefs.
David Schlenke • Louisiana, Mo.