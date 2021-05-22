 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Pregnant workers, not beliefs of employers, need protection
0 comments

Letter: Pregnant workers, not beliefs of employers, need protection

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I recently sent an e-mail to my U.S. Rep. Sam Graves to express my support for the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which would require employers to make reasonable accommodations so employees can keep working while pregnant. The response I received from Graves was that he could not support the bill because it contained no exceptions for religious organizations. He said, “Employers should have the right to make decisions based on their religious beliefs.”

So, it seems Graves sees no problem with an employer making it impossible for someone to continue working if something they do offends said employer’s personal religious beliefs. The message to all women of child-bearing age is that their job security matters not one bit to Graves if pregnancy offends the employer’s sacred religious beliefs.

David Schlenke • Louisiana, Mo.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports