Letter: Premature reopenings are the real ‘death panels’

In the not too distant past, I remember the term “death panel” being used freely to describe aspects of Obamacare. It was an easy target to scare people into believing there would be some governmental determination that being elderly or ill would diminish the value of a life. Government’s heavy hand was going to determine if a life was worthy economically to protect and cherish.
Fast forward 10 years and a global pandemic later. As our economy struggles, our society’s most vulnerable are at the greatest risk. The elderly and our health care workers are going to be in the crosshairs as we attempt to prematurely reopen the economy.
Although I would never label a governmental figure, legislative body or panel as being part of a death panel for recommending an unsafe and premature relaxation of the measures implemented to keep our most vulnerable safe, it’s hard to not think of it that way.
Chris Wilson, M.D. • Ballwin
