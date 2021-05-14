 Skip to main content
Letter: Prescription drug price controls might threaten innovation
Letter: Prescription drug price controls might threaten innovation

Democrats must find narrow path to curb high medicine prices

FILE - In this June 15, 2018, file photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. President Joe Biden’s call for authorizing Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices has energized Democrats on a politically popular idea they've been pushing for nearly 20 years only to encounter frustration. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, file)

 Elise Amendola

Regarding “Democrats must find narrow path to curb high medicine prices” (May 3): The economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic has been especially tough on small businesses. And owners and employees are anxious for our country to reach herd immunity so we can work to bring our economy back. As a business owner and a new father, I am especially impatient for our nation to be healthy.

Running a small business has taught me a lot about government meddling in the free market. No matter how well intentioned, policies that call for government authority over the price of goods and services is never good in practice. It normally distorts supply and demand and leads to lower quality products. That is why I am hoping Missouri’s congressional delegation will reject any price control policies on the pharmaceutical industry.

We can all rally behind lower health care costs. However, irresponsible policies like price controls could threaten the same innovation that created the coronavirus vaccine. It could also lead to fewer medication options, ultimately harming patient care. This is something no one should support, especially not during a pandemic.

With lawmakers working hard to help our nation recover — both physically and financially — I hope they will reject price controls and consider other measures to improve health care affordability, including having insurance companies cover more of the costs.

Ben Terrill • Town and Country

Sports