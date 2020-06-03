Letter: President fails to console a nation immersed in upheaval

Regarding “US cities gird for more violence as Trump decries ‘lowlifes’” (June 2): This country is in an uproar, and yet President Donald Trump has never come out to speak to the country as a peacemaker. Instead, he displayed his racism with remarks like: ”when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” He talked about how protesters would be met with vicious dogs if they breached the White House grounds.
Former Vice President Joe Biden not only spoke to the country, he also contacted the Floyd family for what they described as a heartwarming call for more than 15 minutes. Only after this was released did Trump call the Floyd family. They say he spoke for less than two minutes.
Adding to the insults, he forced peaceful demonstrators to flee, under fire from rubber bullets and tear gas, so he could walk across the street for a photo opportunity in front of a church holding a Bible. This was blasphemous. I wonder when was the last time he was in church?
So, I ask, when will the Republican Party stand up to this evil man? His goal is to destroy us, not care for us. The only way we will make America great again is to vote him out in November.
Shiela Bachtell • St. Peters
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.