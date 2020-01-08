Letter: President more concerned about his ego than his country

Every person who loves our country or cares about the future of the nation should be terrified at just how far President Donald Trump and his enablers are willing to go to distract from their many crimes that have led to impeachment.
The new dangerous situation we find ourselves in the Middle East is a perfect example. If you are deluded enough to believe that these undertakings were done for the good of this country, I have a rusty bridge in Brooklyn I am willing to sell you.
I have no confidence that what should happen in the Senate during his trial will happen. He must not be reelected — for the preservation of this great country and the future of America.
Remember who has the finger on the button. I believe Trump will stop at nothing to preserve his fragile, infantile ego.
J.A. Daugherty • St. Peters