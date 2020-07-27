Letter: President must have narrow view of who is a good guy

In considering President Donald Trump’s rant about what his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, believes and will work toward — in contradiction to what Biden has clearly said he believes — I am particularly taken with the allegation that Biden and liberals would “destroy our suburbs.” Trump says this would be done by “forcing low-income housing” on them, thus presumably allowing the bad guys from the inner city to pollute the pool of good guys in the suburbs.
How light must one’s skin has be, and exactly how much money must one have in order to meet Trump’s criteria? It sure looks like his definition of good is wealthy and white.
Robert Boyd • Kirkwood
