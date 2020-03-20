Letter: President's address deserved 'breaking-news' alert

I am not a fan of our president. I find most of the president’s behavior and his policy ideas deplorable. At the same time, he is the president of the United States.
On the afternoon and early evening of March 11, I received at least 10 “breaking news updates” via e-mail from the Post-Dispatch, The Washington Post and The New York Times. These notices were almost exclusively about various sporting and entertainment events being canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, along with information about the effects these cancellations and other actions were having on the economy.
I did not see a single notice that President Donald Trump would be delivering an address that evening on national TV about the coronavirus situation.
Each of the these newspapers tout themselves as having fair and impartial reporting policies. Maybe I am just old-fashioned but it seems to me a planned national address by the president on a global crisis matter was at least as worthy of mention in a “breaking news update” as the cancellation of a sports event or concert tour.
The Post-Dispatch and other news agencies can and should do better.
Nick Hall • Florissant