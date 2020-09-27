 Skip to main content
Letter: President’s intent is clear: to sabotage mail-in voting
Letter: President's intent is clear: to sabotage mail-in voting

Mail-in ballots

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

 Kristopher Radder

President Donald Trump has openly stated his desire to handicap the U.S. Postal Service to prevent Democrats from casting ballots by mail. Rather than the outcry one might expect (and that would certainly have occurred from both sides of the aisle had a similar statement been made by the previous administration), supporters of this blatant vote-suppression move are debating the merits of mail-in voting. Why?

If the president had instead proposed erecting roadblocks to prevent people from casting ballots at polling places, protests would immediately emerge from Americans of all political beliefs, because the right to vote is one of the fundamental pillars of a democracy. I don’t think we would be debating the merits of going to the polls.

We can reasonably continue discussing which methods of voting are the most trustworthy, but we have an obligation to make voting as available as possible for all eligible voters. Allowing any leader to erect obstacles to this fundamental right should be inconceivable, and every American should be outraged.

Alan Freed • University City

