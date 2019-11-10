Regarding “Prosecutors charge man with hate crime in acid attack” (Nov. 6): The hate that this fake president encourages his supporters to carry out has been proven many times over. This latest incident involved a Trump supporter in Milwaukee throwing acid in the face of a legal immigrant and telling him to get out of this country.
How much longer are we going to allow President Donald Trump and his stooges to continue this hate and violence? And we all know that it’s not the leader or dictator who gets thrown in jail — it’s the underlings, the “yes” people, the followers who haven’t any common sense to realize that they’re being used to further a mentally loose cannon and his anti-American agenda.
We are in a civil war, like it or not, and peace needs to come before 2020, or we’re going to tear each other apart physically, mentally and emotionally.
Helen Casteel • St. Louis County