Vice President Mike Pence wants Americans to believe that Democrats have reached a “new low” during the congressional impeachment hearings. Pence condemned the hearings as a Democratic hatchet job on President Donald Trump, then attempted to shame Stanford University professor Pamela Karlan, who testified before Congress. She stated that a president not subject to constitutional limitations would be akin to a king or dictator. She commented that Trump could name his child Barron, but could not appoint a baron, because Trump is president, not a king.
Republicans went into the stratosphere with faux outrage. Pence picked up the outrage-baton and ran with it. Invoking the name of Trump’s 13-year-old son was out-of-bounds, he claimed. Karlan subsequently apologized for the alleged offense.
Realistically, Karlan’s comment was not a joke, as claimed by Republicans. It was a comparison of the powers of a president in a democratic republic, juxtaposed with those of a monarch or dictator. Viewers in the hearing room gallery found the comparison humorous and a brief bit of laughter was audible. The comment did, however, offer Republicans an opportunity to divert attention from the overwhelming evidence of Trump’s guilt. But the evidence presented makes it clear that impeachment is on the horizon.
Michael K. Broughton • Green Park