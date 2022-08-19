 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Press must offer more proof of Trump’s alleged wrongs

  • 0

Regarding “FBI seized top secret documents in Trump estate search” (Aug. 12): I would like to see the Post-Dispatch offer more balanced reporting and pushback concerning the southern border, the recent Inflation Reduction Act and if the Green New Deal is practical. Plus, why is it not OK for Republicans to question the FBI’s integrity while Democrats question the integrity of the Supreme Court?

If press reports say Donald Trump was truly keeping classified nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago, then I personally would like to see more solid proof of that beyond anonymous sources. Actually, I’m surprised the press has not claimed Trump was hiding Big Foot in his basement.

Darrell Piontek • Washington, Mo.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News