Letter: Preventing future mass shootings is a ‘pro-life’ activity

Regarding “Tony Messenger’s column “Nobody does mass shootings like America. Nobody.” (May 26): Where are all the “pro-life” politicians now after the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting? It is time for them to stand up and use their conscience to enact sensible gun laws in spite of the powerful gun lobby.

Why can’t the U.S. demand diligent background checks and the ban of semi-automatic weapons? Yes, those who own guns for recreational sport should still have that right. The U.S. has more guns than people and the highest number of gun casualties. The U.S. needs to do what it takes to ensure one’s personal freedoms to go to school, the grocery store, church and enjoy life without fear.

In my opinion, preventing gun violence is a “pro-life” issue. We as citizens need to ask all candidates running for Congress what their stance is on gun control. Also, access to mental health care must be available to all, regardless of their insurance status.

Everyone should have the opportunity to live to old age. Please think of all those school children and victims of gun violence who will never experience that opportunity.

Lois Bundschuh • St. Louis County