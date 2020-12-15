Letter: Previous presidents lied, so why this focus on Trump?

Regarding the letter "Biden won because voters saw through Trump’s lies" (Dec. 5): Why people continue to dwell on the lies of President Donald Trump is beyond me. When speaking about the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama told us that if we liked our doctor, we could keep our doctor and that each family could save $2,500 on its health insurance. Who today is $2,500 richer? My favorite presidential lie was from President Bill Clinton when referring to his affair with Monica Lewinsky: “I did not have sex with that woman." Maybe it was the Russians who planted the evidence on her little blue dress.