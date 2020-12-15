 Skip to main content
Letter: Previous presidents lied, so why this focus on Trump?
Letter: Previous presidents lied, so why this focus on Trump?

1998: CLINTON

President Clinton sits in the Map Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, August 17, 1998, before making a statement to the American people about his relationship with former intern Monica Lewinsky. Clinton acknowledged to a grand jury and the nation that his relationship with Lewinsky was "not appropriate." (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)

 GREG GIBSON

Regarding the letter "Biden won because voters saw through Trump’s lies" (Dec. 5): Why people continue to dwell on the lies of President Donald Trump is beyond me. When speaking about the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama told us that if we liked our doctor, we could keep our doctor and that each family could save $2,500 on its health insurance. Who today is $2,500 richer? My favorite presidential lie was from President Bill Clinton when referring to his affair with Monica Lewinsky: “I did not have sex with that woman." Maybe it was the Russians who planted the evidence on her little blue dress.

It's strange that some letter writers are now so suddenly concerned about presidential lies.

Lawrence Thomas • Jerseyville

