Letter: Priest sexual abuse story smacks of anti-Catholic bias
Regarding “Guarding faith: St. Louis archdiocese adds another priest’s name to its list of abusers, but won’t talk about it” (April 18): As the president of the nation’s largest Catholic civil rights organization, I must complain about this story.

We live in a complex time with no shortage of current events that merit readers’ attention. Between the coronavirus, the border crisis and a whole host of other issues, it is peculiar the Post-Dispatch would prominently feature a story about a priest accused of abusing a minor in the 1970s. This is hardly the substance of breaking news. That is, unless the goal was to attack the church and impugn the reputation of Catholic priests.

I have had to raise concerns before about what I believe is an anti-Catholic bias at the Post-Dispatch.

William A. Donohue, Ph.D. • New York, N.Y.

President, Catholic League

The Rev. Vincent J. Duggan

The Rev. Vincent J. Duggan was the founding pastor in 1954 at Our Lady of Providence parish in Crestwood. He led the Roman Catholic congregation for more than two decades. Photo courtesy of BishopAccountability.org  
