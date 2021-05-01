Letter: Priest sexual abuse story smacks of anti-Catholic bias

Regarding “ Guarding faith: St. Louis archdiocese adds another priest’s name to its list of abusers, but won’t talk about it ” (April 18): As the president of the nation’s largest Catholic civil rights organization, I must complain about this story.

We live in a complex time with no shortage of current events that merit readers’ attention. Between the coronavirus, the border crisis and a whole host of other issues, it is peculiar the Post-Dispatch would prominently feature a story about a priest accused of abusing a minor in the 1970s. This is hardly the substance of breaking news. That is, unless the goal was to attack the church and impugn the reputation of Catholic priests.