Letter: Prioritize cutting food prices instead of cheap gas

Regarding “ Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices” (April 13): President Joe Biden is proposing using more corn-derived fuel to marginally reduce gasoline prices. Ukraine, the wheat bread basket for Europe and the Middle East, will not be planting due to war. The world needs more wheat to eat.

Instead of planting more wheat in the U.S. to keep people alive, we are encouraging farmers to plant more corn so we can burn it in our SUVs. We are already burning 40% of our corn for gas. Cutting 10 or 15 cents off nearly $4 at the tank is nothing. People need to eat first.