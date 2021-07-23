 Skip to main content
Letter: Prison for the wrongfully convicted is Missouri’s national stain
Missouri attorney general: Strickland is guilty of 3 murders

FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Mo. The Missouri Attorney General's office says the longtime inmate is guilty of killing three people in Kansas City in 1978. In a motion filed Monday, July 12, 2021, Assistant Attorney General Andrew Clarke asked a judge to deny a petition seeking to exonerate Strickland and free him from prison. (James Wooldridge/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)

 James Wooldridge

Regarding “Missouri attorney general: Strickland is guilty of 3 murders” (July 12): CBS’ “Sunday Morning” show on July 18 about wrongfully convicted Missouri men being held in prison is a stain on the state. Gov. Mike Parson claims he can do nothing, even though he doesn’t dispute they were wrongfully convicted.

Well, shame on every Missourian who supports this travesty. It’s going to haunt Missourians when they go to church, and it’s going to eventually affect their pocketbooks. It’s so wrong, and the state should do something about it.

Carroll Hancock • Tucson, Ariz

