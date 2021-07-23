Letter: Prison for the wrongfully convicted is Missouri’s national stain

Regarding “ Missouri attorney general: Strickland is guilty of 3 murders ” (July 12): CBS’ “Sunday Morning” show on July 18 about wrongfully convicted Missouri men being held in prison is a stain on the state. Gov. Mike Parson claims he can do nothing, even though he doesn’t dispute they were wrongfully convicted.

Well, shame on every Missourian who supports this travesty. It’s going to haunt Missourians when they go to church, and it’s going to eventually affect their pocketbooks. It’s so wrong, and the state should do something about it.