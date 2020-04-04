Letter: Prison time isn’t meant to be a death sentence

Regarding “Inmates charged with violent crimes in St. Louis and St. Louis County released amid spread of COVID-19” (March 28): Let me begin by noting that I am largely impressed with the Post-Dispatch’s coverage of the pandemic affecting our region, nation and world. That said, I also believe in justified criticism.
The decision to publish this story without much context is utterly mind-boggling. I must ask: In light of Tony Messenger’s courageous, passionate, Pulitzer Prize-winning writing on criminal justice reform in Missouri, why would the Post-Dispatch news team shift from sober, measured coverage to what I regard as needless fear-mongering?
Why was this considered essential reporting? To be sure, violent crime is a serious issue in the region, but right now, let’s come together at this time in solidarity, not in fear. Let’s also not forget our common humanity.
As a person of faith, a humanist, and a political centrist, I’m troubled by the trend toward articles like these. We do disservice to ourselves and our region through the failure to recognize that jail isn’t meant to be a death sentence in this time of coronavirus. It’s awfully difficult to pay one’s debts to society when one is dead.
F. Joseph M. Goldkamp • Central West End
