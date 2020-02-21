Letter: Pritzker doesn't see the pain his tax hikes cause citizens

Regarding “Pritzker wants more spending; how much depends on tax vote” (Feb. 19): What is wrong with Gov. J.B. Pritzker? He is a billionaire businessman who doesn’t have to worry how his expenses will be paid. His bank accounts don’t get low by the middle to the end of the month. He doesn’t have to live from paycheck to paycheck.
Raising taxes is a simple thing to him. His increases devastate the average family budget in Illinois. We’re already getting gouged by skyrocketing property taxes, sales taxes and the gas tax. And now the governor wants to raise our income taxes? Seriously?
Gov. Pritzker claims without the income tax hike, we’ll see drastic cuts made to essential services. But Illinoisans already have one of the highest tax burdens in the U.S., and now it’s either more taxes or cuts to services?
How about cutting the salaries of politicians to an hourly rate for only the times they are doing work for constituents? They vote themselves raises and benefits without another thought as to who will be paying the bill.
We need to stand up and tell Gov. Pritzker we’ve had enough of reckless spending and taxes.
Addie Hall • Maryville